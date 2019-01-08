Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Robinson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,052 shares in the company, valued at $472,138.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 3,090,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,620. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.