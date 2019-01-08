Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (ALB) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.52. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.11 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 33,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 41,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.