Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $172.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.