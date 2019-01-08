Zacks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,318.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $236,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 191,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.20.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

