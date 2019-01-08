Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 9,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $641,284.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $201,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $917,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $93.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

