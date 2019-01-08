Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $548.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $537.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.87 million. Masonite International reported sales of $508.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.08%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 167.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 95.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

DOOR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,620. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

