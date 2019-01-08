Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $30.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.97 billion and the lowest is $28.45 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $30.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $109.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.20 billion to $115.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.12 billion to $127.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,513. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,557,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,735,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.