Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Autoweb posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Autoweb had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Autoweb from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -0.01.

In other Autoweb news, Director Matias De Tezanos bought 50,000 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Autoweb worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

