Youngevity International (YGYI) & Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Head to Head Comparison

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) and Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Youngevity International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Netshoes (CAYMAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Youngevity International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Youngevity International and Netshoes (CAYMAN), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Netshoes (CAYMAN) 1 1 0 0 1.50

Youngevity International presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Youngevity International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youngevity International is more favorable than Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Risk & Volatility

Youngevity International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netshoes (CAYMAN) has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youngevity International and Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International $165.70 million 0.80 -$12.67 million N/A N/A Netshoes (CAYMAN) $180.65 million 0.28 -$51.31 million ($1.80) -0.91

Youngevity International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Profitability

This table compares Youngevity International and Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International -10.85% -150.83% -24.02% Netshoes (CAYMAN) -15.25% -69.45% -21.97%

Summary

Youngevity International beats Netshoes (CAYMAN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands. The company operates through its e-commerce Websites, such as netshoes.com, shoestock.com, and zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

