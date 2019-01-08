Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Fund V. L.P. Cortec sold 723,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $13,022,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock worth $39,959,388.

NYSE:YETI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Yeti has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.16 million. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yeti

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

