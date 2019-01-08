Yelp (YELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is increasingly benefiting from its Home and Local services. The company introduced new advertising products and features to better serve customers. The launch of Yelp Verified, a new paid offering, will help boost revenue growth in the Home & Local Services category. Additionally, diversification in the company’s go-to-market strategy owing to growth in self-serve, national and third-party sales channels is a positive. Further, the acquisition of Eat24 business by GrubHub provides the company with a better return on investment. Shares outperfromed the industry in the past one year. However, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in user growth does not bode well.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yelp to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.83 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $549,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $165,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,855 shares of company stock worth $4,826,566. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $338,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,274,593 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,758,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

