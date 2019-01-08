XGOX (XGOX) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. XGOX has a total market cap of $95,855.00 and $2,141.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005670 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019769 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228937 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016654 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

