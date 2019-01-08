XcelToken (XCEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

XcelToken (CURRENCY:XCEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. XcelToken has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $0.00 worth of XcelToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XcelToken has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One XcelToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.02179870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00165312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

XcelToken Token Profile

XcelToken’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. XcelToken’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,857,273 tokens. XcelToken’s official website is xceltoken.com . XcelToken’s official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XcelToken is /r/xceltrip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XcelToken

XcelToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XcelToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

