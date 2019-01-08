XBiotech (XBIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of XBIT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,125. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie acquired 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $146,047.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,398,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 31,338 shares of company stock worth $174,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 73,652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

