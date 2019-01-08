XBiotech (XBIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of XBIT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,125. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 73,652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
