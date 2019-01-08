Xaurum (XAUR) Price Hits $0.0410 on Exchanges

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Xaurum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Xaurum has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xaurum has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $10,760.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.02165858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00166427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00236209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Xaurum Profile

Xaurum’s launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 95,540,231 tokens. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xaurum’s official website is www.xaurum.org . The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Xaurum

Xaurum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaurum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaurum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaurum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

