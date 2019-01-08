X8X Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,792.00 (X8X)

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One X8X Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, X8X Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. X8X Token has a market cap of $1.07 million and $8,792.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.02166137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00164991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00226926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024898 BTC.

X8X Token’s genesis date was December 6th, 2017. X8X Token’s total supply is 68,240,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,507,341 tokens. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for X8X Token is x8currency.com . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency

X8X Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X8X Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X8X Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X8X Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

