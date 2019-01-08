X-Cash (XCASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,686.00

X-Cash (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One X-Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-Cash has a total market cap of $311,759.00 and approximately $1,686.00 worth of X-Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-Cash has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

X-Cash Coin Profile

X-Cash (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-Cash’s total supply is 61,040,116,060 coins and its circulating supply is 24,040,116,060 coins. The Reddit community for X-Cash is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-Cash is x-cash.org. X-Cash’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-Cash

X-Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

