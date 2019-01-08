WXCOINS (WXC) Price Tops $1.85

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, WXCOINS has traded up 432.5% against the US dollar. One WXCOINS coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00046005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. WXCOINS has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $173,272.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WXCOINS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.02188943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00165761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00227501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025070 BTC.

About WXCOINS

WXCOINS’s total supply is 6,829,205 coins. WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx . The official website for WXCOINS is wxcoins.org

Buying and Selling WXCOINS

WXCOINS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WXCOINS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WXCOINS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WXCOINS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WXCOINS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WXCOINS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.