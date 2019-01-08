Worldcore Achieves Market Capitalization of $439,549.00 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $439,549.00 and $9,320.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcore has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.02165589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00166568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00226967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

