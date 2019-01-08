Woodstock Corp Sells 345 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,829.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750,007 shares of company stock worth $249,273,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 85,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

