Woodstock Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,898 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,851,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,664 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,920 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 588,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,836. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 54.49%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

