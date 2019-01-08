Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387,383 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

