Wirecard (WDI) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.17 ($235.08).

ETR WDI opened at €134.90 ($156.86) on Monday. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1-year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

