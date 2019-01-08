WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIMHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR alerts:

WIMHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,675. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.