WEX (WEX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “WEX’s businesses continue to suffer from seasonal changes. Global presence exposes WEX to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. A debt-laden balance sheet may limit WEX’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Further, the company’s shares have underperformed its industry’s growth in the past year. Despite such headwinds, WEX continues to grow organically driven by its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. The company’s Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment is doing well on the back of increasing number of customer signings, solid sales pipeline and addition of numerous partners. WEX is active on the acquisitions and partnership front.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.64.

WEX opened at $144.68 on Friday. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEX will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WEX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

