Westrock (WRK) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Westrock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $39.95 on Monday. Westrock has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 321.9% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

