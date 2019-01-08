Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $415,172.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28,586.7% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

