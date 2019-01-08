West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.81. 1,307,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.7385 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

