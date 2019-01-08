WesBanco (WSBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.44 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

