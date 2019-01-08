Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

WERN stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 762,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,818. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

