WealthTrust Arizona LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of WealthTrust Arizona LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthTrust Arizona LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,629.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.03 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.32 billion, a PE ratio of 358.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

