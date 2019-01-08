Walmart Inc (WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.61.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Walmart stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,281,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $125,246,045.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,060,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,198,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $114,052,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,464,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,818,674 shares of company stock worth $1,122,286,815. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Walmart by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

