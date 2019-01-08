Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. While the company’s focus on strengthening the Broker-Dealer channel is expected to lead to an increase in asset inflows as well as top-line growth, declining trend in assets under management (AUM) is expected to continue, which may hamper profitability. Further, higher operating expenses remains a major concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE WDR opened at $17.79 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 255.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 815,669 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,556,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,311,000 after buying an additional 424,816 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

