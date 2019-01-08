WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of WABCO worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,699,000 after buying an additional 1,311,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in WABCO by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 596,580 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WABCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WABCO by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after buying an additional 434,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in WABCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WABCO from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

WABCO stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

