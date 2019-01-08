Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Position Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 33.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 177,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,863 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 25.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 762,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

VOYA stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

