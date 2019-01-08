Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

