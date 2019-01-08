Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.54 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sean Stalfort purchased 9,221 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $96,359.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 70,200 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,030 shares of company stock worth $499,001.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $21,703,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,195,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

