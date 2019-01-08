Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.02.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

