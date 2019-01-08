Verastem (VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.98. Verastem shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2700351 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 202,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

