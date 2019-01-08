Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.98 Million

Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $175.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.40 million and the lowest is $175.55 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $176.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $763.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $767.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $780.41 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $790.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,627. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $924.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,400,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 479,694 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 494,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 453,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,219,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 406,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 383,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 232,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

