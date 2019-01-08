VapersCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VPRC)

VapersCoin (CURRENCY:VPRC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One VapersCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VapersCoin has a market cap of $1,736.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VapersCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VapersCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00955672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001255 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About VapersCoin

VapersCoin (CRYPTO:VPRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2016. VapersCoin’s total supply is 1,635,124,964 coins and its circulating supply is 780,124,964 coins. The official website for VapersCoin is www.vaperscoin.org . VapersCoin’s official Twitter account is @vaperscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VapersCoin

VapersCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VapersCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VapersCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VapersCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

