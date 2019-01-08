Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Increased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.88. 48,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,429. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.7083 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

