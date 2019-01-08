Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $81.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

