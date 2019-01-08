Vanguard Group Inc Reduces Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.81% of Hawaiian worth $194,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HA. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HA. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Hawaiian stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

