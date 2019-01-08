Vanguard Group Inc Purchases 71,021 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 9.89% of NetGear worth $196,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $201,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $663,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,421 shares of company stock worth $2,342,404. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.86.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $400.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

