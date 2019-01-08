Vanguard Group Inc Increases Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 8.28% of Cheesecake Factory worth $201,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

