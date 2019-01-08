Vanguard Group Inc. Has $451.34 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.49% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $451,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 581,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $4,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $821,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,783,680 in the last three months. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

