Vanguard Group Inc. Has $442.86 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.41% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $442,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 592,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $18.08.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

