Vanguard Group Inc Grows Position in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 8.49% of Plantronics worth $203,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 95.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $483.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Plantronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Plantronics news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $207,722.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,093.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

