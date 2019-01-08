Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Shares Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 443.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,527. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $77.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.9737 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/vanguard-ftse-pacific-etf-vpl-shares-bought-by-cumberland-advisors-inc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.